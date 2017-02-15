5 more counties close schools rest of week due to illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School closings keep rolling in as highly-contagious illnesses spread across the state.

The flu, norovirus, and strep throat are said to be to blame for the widespread sickness hitting both students and teachers.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the following counties announced they’ll close schools through next Tuesday: Putnam, Lawrence, Macon, Lincoln, Coffee, and Manchester City.

Schools are already closed next Monday for President’s Day.

The closures come after six other counties already cancelled classes for the entire week: Wilson, Smith, Pickett, Jackson, Dekalb, and Humphreys.