15 pet oxygen masks donated to Brentwood Fire and Rescue

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee based Invisible Fence donated 15 pet oxygen masks to the Brentwood Fire and Rescue on Wednesday.

The pet mask comes in three different sizes and can be placed on an animal rescued from a fire who needs oxygen.

The masks will be distributed to fire stations across Brentwood.

“We are very thankful for this donation. This will allow us to help save those pets endangered by fire. A fire is always a devastating event for the family anyway and if we can help save a pet then it’s good for the family and for us,” said Chief Scott Ellis.

So far, Invisible Fence estimates the masks have helped save 10,000 pets.