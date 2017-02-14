Vanderbilt University does not support executive order on immigration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University is publicly announcing it does not support President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

On Monday, Vanderbilt and 16 other universities filed a brief urging the stay on the executive order to be upheld.

Vanderbilt says the university and the nation depends on inclusion of diverse backgrounds.

School officials say they are working to support students and faculty affected by the ban.

“We believe the order has the potential to reverse the great strides Vanderbilt has made in creating and nurturing a welcoming campus environment that reflects the global and diverse world that our students will enter upon graduation,” said Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos.