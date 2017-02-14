Tennessee Rep. Lovell resigns amid allegations of sexual impropriety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Representative Mark Lovell has resigned from his position amid allegations of sexual impropriety.

Sources told News 2 Reporter Chris Bundgaard the allegations stem from a legislative event held last week, during which the Shelby County representative is accused of inappropriately groping a female.

Lovell submitted his resignation on Tuesday to Speaker Beth Harwell citing demanding time requirements of the position.

“It has been an honor to be elected and serve in the Tennessee House of Representatives. However, the time requirements to represent my constituents are more demanding that anticipated. Thus, I do not have the time necessary to devote to my business interests and to my family. It had become evident that i cannot devote the time I need to my elected position,” he wrote in the statement.

