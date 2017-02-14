Tennessee experiencing high levels of flu activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is among the states with the highest levels of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the 2015-2016 flu season, the CDC estimated 310,000 Americans were hospitalized for flu-related illness.

“Every year influenza causes millions of illnesses and many hospitalizations and even deaths in Tennessee and across the U.S. We know getting a flu shot will help save lives and reduce the number of flu-related illnesses and deaths, so we urge everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated this flu season to do the right thing and get a flu shot now,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner.

Officials with the state say this year’s vaccine is well-matched to the strains of flu circulating the country.

The flu vaccine is currently being offered for free at county health departments across the state. To find a county health department near you, visit http://tn.gov/health/topic/localdepartments.