NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tanker carrying ethanol overturned on Briley Parkway near Bordeaux early Tuesday morning.

It happened near the County Hospital Road exit around 5:20 a.m.

All lanes of Briley Parkway are currently closed. They are not expected to reopen until at least 9 a.m.

HAZMAT specialists have been called in to assist with any ethanol that may have leaked onto the roadway.

