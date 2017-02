SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The boy’s basketball team in Smith County walked off with a win after a thrilling shot against DeKalb County Monday night.

DeKalb County sunk a deep shot to tie the game with just two seconds left to play.

But the drama didn’t end there.

Smith County’s Jaylon Shepperson nailed the game winner at the buzzer.

Smith County advances in the tournament with a 2-point win.