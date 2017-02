BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ravenwood High School’s cheerleading team won a national cheer title over the weekend in Orlando, Florida.

The Universal Cheerleaders Association hosts the prestigious competition each year in the Sunshine State, bringing in the most talented squads from across the country.

The Ravenwood team won the Medium Varsity Division.

Blackman High School in Murfreesboro won the Small Coed Division.