NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the person who broke into a Saint Henry’s Catholic School in West Meade twice over the weekend.

The school said the thefts occurred between the overnight hours on Thursday and Friday.

The suspect reportedly got into the school through a basement window and took instruments and tools.

The school is increasing security after the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.