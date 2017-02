FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin man caught hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle has been arrested for DUI by police.

Benjamin McIntyre was clocked at 100 mph by an officer on Interstate 65 between Murfreesboro Road and McEwen Drive Tuesday morning.

The Franklin officer determined that McIntyre was impaired and arrested him.

McIntyre, charged with DUI and Speeding, is being held on the $3,500 bond.

He is due in court Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.