Police: Armed civilian steps in, holds armed suspect until police respond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of threatening gas station customers with a knife was stopped after one of the victims took matters into his own hands.

According to a Metro police arrest affidavit, 58-year-old William Lampley approached multiple customers outside the Exxon station in the 3400 block of West End Avenue in Nashville on Monday evening.

He reportedly would ask the victims for cigarettes and when they said they did not have any, he allegedly pulled out a folding knife, opened it, and threatened to cut them.

One of the victims reportedly retrieved his handgun from his truck and then told Lampley to get on the ground. The victim allegedly took Lampley’s knife away and held him until police arrived.

Lampley faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces charges of aggravated trespassing and public intoxication.

His bond was set $50,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.