Pets of the week for Feb. 13, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Below are this week’s featured pets:

ROXI: A136812 8 year young spayed female

Meet Roxi. This sweet 8-year-old is a gentle and attentive walker who sticks close by your side. Smart, calm and tuned-in, she will be a quick and easy pup to train. With just a few atta-girls, some treats and a belly rub or two, you will have a loving, loyal sidekick who has the spunk to go anywhere and the manners to bring anywhere. Pictures don’t do this beauty justice, with her honey blonde brindle coat and her kind, loving eyes. Wouldn’t you love to wake up each morning and come home each night to this sweetheart? Drop in for a visit and see her for yourself. You’ll be so happy you did.

SANDRA: A136982 3 year old spayed female

Hey y’all! Its Sandra! She’s a sweet cutie with a wiggly puppy booty! She loves to fetch and wiggle the night away! Sandra is currently undergoing treatment for heartworms, but with MACC’s free heartworm treatment program, she’s sure to win over every heart this Valentine’s Day! Come meet puppers and take her out on Valentine Bow Wow Break-Out and see why we think she’s got a heart of gold!

BRADY: A136997 4 year old neutered male

Meet Brady! He would sure love to be part of your bunch! Brady loves a mild mannered evening snoozing on the bed and gentle walks around the block! He’s isn’t too much into the dog park, but he loves to hang out and relax the day away! Come meet MACC’s gentle good boy and see why we think he’s too cool to drool….well, honestly, there might be a little drool, but that’ll be because he’s head over heels in love with you!

NIECEY: A137235 3 year old spayed female – domestic shorthair

Niecey is oh so nicey…errr, nice! She’s an affectionate love bug who wants to spend her day as your only feline friend! She loves to demand the center of attention and wants to be the heart of your house!

ADOREE: A137470 2 year spayed domestic shorthair

Adoree is one of our most adorable critters in the shelter! She’s snuggler by nature and wants to be in your lap and under the palm of your hand! Adoree was left abandoned but now she’s hoping MACC can help her land back on her feet with the right adoption! Come check out Ms. Adoree today and see why we think she’s absolutely ADOREEble!