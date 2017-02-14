Organizers hope mock crash encourages students to ‘Be in the zone, Turn off your phone’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Texting while driving is one of the leading causes of death among teenagers.

Tuesday morning, some Riverdale High School students learned a valuable lesson – distracting driving can lead to major injury and even death.

It was as real as it gets, and it could happen any time, any place and to anyone.

A mock crash showed students the realities of distracted driving.

“If you take the time to put that phone on silent and wait until you get somewhere you may not only be saving your life, but the life of someone else,” explained teacher Penn Kell.

Riverdale High DECA student Kayce Kincaid was involved in a crash back in September.

“I was rear-ended; I was in a four car accident,” Kincaid said. “He was a distracted driver, he looked down at his phone and hit me and I hit the car in front of me.”

With Tuesday’s mock crash, students experienced the grief distracting driving can cause.

Patients were taken to the hospital by ground, and by a LifeFlight helicopter; another student was taken to jail for texting while driving.

It is a sobering reality, but unfortunately it happens all too often and organizers are hoping students get the message about distracted driving.

“Every time you look down at your phone, it’s like taking your eyes and closing them for five to seven seconds,” Kell said. The next time you’re sitting in your driveway, that’s just five and see how long that seems, that’s how long you’re not paying attention to the road.”

And what better way to drive the point home than on Valentine’s Day.

“We know that a lot of students will be going out with their significant other and we want to make sure they know the importance of not texting and driving,” DECA student Madison Baharloo said.

Last month in Tennessee, 52 people were killed as a result of distracted driving.

Riverdale High School hopes the mock crash will encourage students to ‘Be in the Zone, and Turn Off Your Phone.’

Student also conducted a survey among their peers and it revealed 48 percent of students knew of someone who text and drive.