One Billion Rising holds rally to end violence against women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The moment is global to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assaults. Their voices could be heard Tuesday night in Nashville.

A rally was held at Legislative Plaza for One Billion Rising, which says it is “the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history.”

The group says one in three women will be raped or abused at some point in her lifetime.

Their Nashville rally included music, dance, and inspirational messages—and they chose the plaza for a reason.

“Right over in this corner, there’s a statue of the women of the confederate and holding one of their sons, and we’re surrounded by all of the fallen soldiers. As a mother, and grandmothers behind me, we stand in rights for peace, not just for women, but for all people,” said Alyzabeth Anath.

