New video shows no initial physical confrontation between Metro officer, man he shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have confirmed that Cayce Homes surveillance video just made available to the department Tuesday morning indicates that there was not a physical confrontation between Jocques Clemmons and Officer Joshua Lippert just after the two men got out of their vehicles.

Officer Lippert shot Clemmons after a traffic stop last Friday.

Clemmons suffered three gunshot wounds, one to his left hip and two in his back. He died later during surgery.

The new video was not available until Tuesday reportedly due to a broken MDHA server that required repair.

Metro police said the new video shows Clemmons run toward Lippert in an effort to go around him and stopped just short of him.

Clemmons then turned around and ran in the opposite direction.

Video from another camera angle further away obtained on Friday and released by Metro police gave authorities the impression of contact between Clemmons and Lippert just after they exited their vehicles.

“As part of the full and accountable investigation into this matter, it is important that the community know of this new development,” Chief Steve Anderson said. “The investigation is active and progressing. We are engaging with the FBI. Citizens have my assurance that the investigation will be fair, objective and complete.”

When interviewed by detectives on Friday, Officer Lippert did not assert that he was physically contacted by Clemmons just after he got out of the police car.

That interview occurred before he had the opportunity to see any video.

