Nashville’s NAACP president speaks on officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the NAACP have been very vocal about the recent officer-involved shooting case, and as police release new information, we’re hearing how they feel about it.

The president of Nashville’s chapter, Ludye Wallace, says the bottom line is that officers need more training, and they should have body cameras, especially the ones who patrol high-crime areas.

“Then we won’t have to deal with ‘he said, she said,’” Wallace told News 2, adding, “These body cameras would protect the citizens and the police officers as well.”

New information has come out each day since the shooting happened last Friday, including details on both men involved.

The day Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed, Metro police said he was convicted of possession and casual exchange in 2011. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and in 2014, he was convicted of possessing cocaine.

Clemmons also has several charges on his record for driving on a suspended license.

On Monday, Metro police released the disciplinary records of Officer Joshua Lippert. He’s been disciplined eight times in the five years he’s been on the force resulting in 20 days of suspension. Two of those incidents were for “poor judgment resulting in the use of force during an arrest or traffic stop.”

The NAACP president now that he knows more about the officer, he still feels both he and Clemmons could have done things differently.

“I recommend anybody to obey the officer’s command. That’s what I recommend. But in the event that someone chooses to run, or not obey the command, the officer has training. That’s their job. They should be able to handle it without it being a deadly force,” Wallace explained.

He also told News 2 he is pleased with the way Nashvillians are handling the case.

“It appears that Nashvillians are willing to give everybody the opportunity to do their investigations, and if they’re swift, thorough, then I think the people will be able to accept,” said Wallace.

However, Wallace also believes if officers aren’t properly trained for how to react in every situation, and if they aren’t given body cameras, it won’t be the last time it happens in Nashville.

Local NAACP leaders also think the district attorney’s proposal regarding officer-involved shootings is a step in the right direction. DA Glenn Funk wants all future shootings of this nature to be investigated by three agencies independent of each other. It would be a first for the city of Nashville.

