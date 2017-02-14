Nashville pastor hopes city can learn from officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local pastors have been engaging with city leaders in the wake of the deadly officer-involved shooting in East Nashville.

Jocques Clemmons was shot by Metro officer Joshua Lippert Friday after a traffic stop.

One pastor told News 2 he’s been hearing from members of his congregation after the shooting–and there are opinions on both sides of the issue.

“Most people who have come to me have said, ‘ Well this person was wrong. He should have done what the police said,’” Reverend Enoch Fuzz said. “You’ve got members of the public calling pastors, saying ‘I don’t trust the police.’ That’s so unfortunate.”

Rev. Fuzz, the pastor at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church near North Nashville, is the self-proclaimed president of the Metro Police fan club–and he’s been impressed with the way the investigation has been handled.

At the same time, he sees this as a good opportunity to equip police officers with body cameras, to offer more clarity for police and the public next time there’s an incident like this.

“We need to be able to trust the police. So out of this tragedy, let something triumphant come from it, that it took this for our mayor and our city officials to say, ‘Okay, we don’t ever want our officers’ actions to be questioned.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and the Nashville chapter of the NAACP are also calling for the deployment of body cameras for Metro officers.

Last fall, Mayor Megan Barry committed to funding body cameras for all Metro officers in next year’s budget. That budget is expected to be presented in May.

