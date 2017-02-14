Mayor Barry announces ‘Plan to Play’ to improve green spaces in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville grows, more people want improvements to parks and greenways.

Megan Mayor Barry announced a new 10-year project to grow and improve the green space.

The project is called “Plan to Play,” and it will cost around $667 million.

“Our parks and greenways are jewels. They are things of beauty in our community. and they are essential to our shared concept of community. That’s what they do, they bring us together,” said Mayor Barry.

Right now, park services generate $12 million a year, but only $360,000 of that stays in the parks budget. The rest goes into a general fund.

Paved and unpaved trails were one of the number one requests from people who live in the area, so the park system is looking to add more than 481,000 more square feet of space at community centers and about 5 more pools.

Park system leaders say they’re going to look at increasing fees to some of their programs to bring in more money.