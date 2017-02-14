Man jumps from cliff, breaks ankle while fleeing police on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he jumped off a cliff while running from police during a traffic stop on Interstate 24 East early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Exit 53 at the I-440 interchange around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man jumped off a 20-foot cliff, breaking his ankle, before hobbling across all lanes of traffic.

He was taken into custody and transported to Metro General Hospital for treatment.

Metro police said he ran because he was wanted on burglary charges in Davidson County.

No additional information was immediately released.