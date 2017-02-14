Following Lovell resignation, officials call for repeal of Jeremy’s Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the House Democratic Caucus are calling for the repeal of Jeremy’s Law, which states that state employees would be liable for attorneys’ fees in the event of an unsuccessful sexual harassment suit.

Representative Bo Mitchell held a press conference at 1 p.m. to demand immediate passage of House Bill 1355, which would repeal Jeremy’s Law.

“It was an outrage that Jeremy’s Law passed last year at the very time that the Durham scandal was unfolding. Now we are barely into the Session and we have another problem – we have to accept that one reason may be that we unwisely raised unprecedented barriers to harassment victims seeking justice.” Mitchell stated.

Former Tennessee House Representative Mark Lovell resigned from his position on Tuesday morning amid allegations of sexual impropriety.