Lawyer weighs in after new video released of Nashville police shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 spoke with criminal attorney Rob Peal on Tuesday after Metro police released new video in the officer-involved shooting.

Peal, who is not affiliated with the case, walked through what happens in the video after police say Jocques Clemmons and Officer Joshua Lippert did not have an initial physical confrontation like they previously believed.

“This does show that there was not two physical confrontations. There was one confrontation,” the lawyer said.

The surveillance video released Tuesday shows Clemmons running a stop sign in his SUV. A short time later, you see Officer Lippert activate his lights and pull into the parking lot where Clemmons parked.

The officer gets out of his patrol car when Clemmons starts running toward him, stops, and then turns around and runs the other direction. The camera then loses sight of the two.

Peal says with the new information, it doesn’t change his perspective on the case. News 2 sat down with him Monday about the previously released surveillance videos.

“The question again is whether the officer was reasonably in fear of death or serious injury, and it’s not for me to decide that, and after reviewing the video it certainly seems like it was reasonable thing for him to think,” he told News 2.

