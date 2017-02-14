Knoxville couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Valentine’s Day is the day we celebrate love, and one East Tennessee couple has been celebrating their love for more than seven decades.

With a lifetime of love and laughter, Dorothy and Anthony Kliemann are celebrating a milestone this year.

“It’ll be 75 [years] in June,” Dorothy said.

When asked what they think about 75 years together, Dorothy laughed, “That was a long time.”

“That’s a fact,” Anthony added with a chuckle.

The couple met and married young, but their opinions differ on whether it was love at first sight or not.

“I think it took a while,” Dorothy said.

Anthony however, disagreed, saying, “Oh, I think I was in love with her from the beginning.”

They said ‘I do’ on June 27, 1942.

“I was 17, but almost 18. I had to have my father’s permission in those days. And he was 20, almost 21,” Dorothy recalled.

Their family grew over the years with seven children, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

“You just take it each step at a time,” Anthony said.

“I think it went quite well most of the time. I’m sure we argued as much as most couples,” Dorothy said.

Anthony added jokingly, “Eventually I yield.”

After a lifetime at each other’s’ side, they still choose to show little tokens of love, sharing kisses and holding hands.

“I think we’re doing pretty good. We did pretty good,” Anthony said.

The couple said compromise is key to their long marriage.

“Don’t give up too easy. A lot of marriages today, people don’t even give them a chance,” Dorothy said.

There are 75 years of memories between them, but if you ask them, they remember the good times.

“I think we’re pretty lucky to be able to enjoy each other this long in life,” Anthony said.

Dorothy added, “It was good.”

Their family is planning to get together this summer to celebrate the milestone anniversary.