Independence High teacher resigns following allegations of inappropriate behavior

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) — An independence High School teacher has resigned following allegations that he showed a picture of a topless female to one of his classes.

Keith Steffens was first suspended on Feb. 6 when Williamson County Schools informed him he was under investigation for allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior.

According to a letter of suspension issued by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mike Looney, Steffens was suspended without pay.

“Upon completion of the investigation, you will be notified of any further employment action that may be necessary or informed of a return to work date if cleared of the charge. You will be expected to make a written statement describing the circumstances surrounding this incident. You are not to return to your work site or other WCS location until this case is resolved unless requested to meet with management personnel,” said the letter.

Steffens resigned from the school system the following day.