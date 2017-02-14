Friends, family march in honor of man shot, killed by Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family will march in honor of Jocques Clemmons Tuesday evening at Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

The 31-year-old man was shot by a Metro police officer last Friday. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

RELATED: FBI to review Metro investigation into officer-involved shooting

More than 100 people could participate in the march for Clemmons on Tuesday.

His funeral will be held on Saturday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officer Joshua Lippert has been placed on assignment pending the investigation.

Click here for complete coverage on the shooting.