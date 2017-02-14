Franklin police hold convicted felon on shoplifting charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are holding a convicted felon on multiple shoplifting charges.

Melissa Cruthrid, 47, surrendered herself to the Williamson County jail on Monday.

In May, authorities sought help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing more than $7000 in merchandise from the Columbia Avenue Target.

Police said Cruthrid has been linked to a second felony theft and a misdemeanor theft, all from Franklin Target stores in 2016.

She is being held on a $2,250 bond and is due in court on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Holds have been placed on her by other counties where she is wanted for additional crimes.