Franklin police arrest woman for DUI following crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin woman is charged with DUI following an injury crash on Downs Boulevard Monday night.

The crash occurred near Highway 96W at 6 p.m.

Franklin police say one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Molly McCambridge, was found to be under the influence.

McCambridge pulled out of a Walgreen’s parking lot and into the path of a car travelling north on Downs Boulevard, according to police.

She was booked into the Williamson County jail and released on $1,500 bond.

McCambridge is due in court on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.