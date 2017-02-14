Ex-treasurer accused of stealing nearly $500K from church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 over six years from a church that she formerly worked at.

TBI agents began investigating Connie Parker last August.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that while serving as treasurer for the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville from 2010 to 2016, Parker allegedly stole nearly $500,000.

According to a release, Parker manipulated accounting reports to the church’s board in an attempt to mask the crime.

The 70-year-old woman is no longer employed by the church.

Earlier this month, on February 6, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Parker with one count of theft over $250,000.

She remains in the Montgomery County jail on a $500,000 bond.