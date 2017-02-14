Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 children out of Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two young children out of Cheatham County.

Lillyanna Beneke, 4, and her brother Ryan Beneke, 2, are missing. Officials say they’re believes to be with their non-custodial parents, both of whom have active warrants.

Cody and Danielle Beneke, both 27, are reportedly addicted to heroin and meth. The TBI says a court granted emergency custody of the children to the state.

According to a press release, Cody and Danielle have outstanding warrants and violent criminal histories.

They may be driving a green Buick Sedan or white van with South Carolina plates and may be in the area of Mt. Juliet or Hermitage.

The TBI says the children are believed to be in danger.

If you have seen the children or either of the Beneke’s please call Cheatham County Sheriff at 615-792-2098 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.