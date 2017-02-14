Cookeville man accused of raping child under age of 13

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 31-year-old Cookeville man has been arrested for rape of a child, authorities said Tuesday.

According to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was initiated after the child, who is less than 13-years-old, underwent a medical examination.

A sample of the evidence was examined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime laboratory and helped named Landon Powers as a suspect.

Authorities said Powers’ DNA had been submitted to a national database for a previous criminal conviction.

He has since been arrested and is being held in the Putnam County jail on a $1 million bond.