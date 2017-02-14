Car crashes into Sonic in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car crashed into a fast-food restaurant located in south Nashville on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. at the Sonic located at 398 Harding Place.
Details surrounding the crash are not available.
Officers at the scene told News 2 no one was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
