At least 1 killed in crash on I-24 West in Smyrna

SMRYNA, Tenn. (WKRN) –At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 late Monday night.

The crash occurred near the Almaville Road exit around 11:30 p.m.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

The right lanes of the roadway near the crash were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway fully reopened around 2:30 a.m.

