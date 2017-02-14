Antioch land illegally cleared; Owner says it was ‘mistake’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large plot of land in Antioch was cleared without permission, and now state and city officials say water quality and wildlife could be impacted.

The 12-acre property is located at 5135 Hickory Hollow Parkway sandwiched between several Mill Creek tributaries.

Mill Creek is nearly 30 miles long and eventually flows into the Cumberland River. It’s also a popular place to kayak and fish.

Since the property is located so close to Mill Creek, the owner needed special permits and needed to do preparation before he cleared the land, but he didn’t do either.

Tennessee’s Department of Environment and Conservation sent a Notice of Violation to the owner that said, “The unauthorized grading and excavating activities may impact the surrounding water bodies and their designated uses, including support for fish and aquatic life, livestock and wildlife watering, recreating, and irrigation.”

“It makes me very angry and upset that this could happen in our home,” said Micah Hargove. He’s with the volunteer group the Mill Creek Watershed Association.

“You’ve got all this major erosion happening and sediment that’s being deposited into the creek that destroys habitats for fish and wildlife,” he said.

Sediment also clogs the waterways and could cause flooding, which Mill Creek is already prone to do.

Metro Water put a stop work order on the property and issued a $1,400 fine.

“That isn’t enough,” said Hargrove. “We can’t afford to allow this to happen because it sets a precedent that state and local regulations don’t matter and that it’s easier to go ahead and pay the fines and build on it rather than doing diligence.”

The owner of the property was listed as “5315 Hickory Hollow Parkway LLC”. We found the owner of the LLC was Bennett David, a real-estate broker based in Florida.

David owns several properties in Nashville but said he never knew he needed permits to clear the land.

We spoke to him over the phone and he said, “It was a mistake on our part and we should’ve checked more into it.”

David will now have to come up with an expensive restoration plan, which he will have to present to Metro’s Stormwater Committee by March 1.