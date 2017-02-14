4 teens who escaped Lebanon Academy accused of home invasion

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles are in custody after they reportedly escaped Lebanon Academy and were involved in a home invasion Monday night.

The teens fled the academy, located in the 3060 block of Murfreesboro Road and later forced their way into a home off of Chicken Road.

The sheriff’s department reports that the teens took away the homeowner’s gun while striking him and his wife in the head before fleeing the home.

Deputies searched the surrounding area with the help of the Tennessee Highway patrol and a THP Helicopter.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies located the teens at an abandoned home in a secluded area where they had barricaded themselves in.

Authorities were able to talk the teens into coming out of the home without incident.

“I have some concerns and questions with the level of offender that is being housed at the facility. I’ve met with the facility manager and requested a meeting with their upper level management,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Citizens shouldn’t feel terrorized in their homes or in their community by the past actions taken from these juveniles who have escaped this facility. Lebanon Academy is in full cooperation in trying to get these issues resolved.”

The teens will be facing numerous charges as the investigation continues.