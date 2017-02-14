3 arrested after high-tech skimming equipment found during traffic stop

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Dickson discovered a crime that could affect any of us after stopping a rental car Sunday morning.

The men and woman had high-tech credit card skimming equipment and were targeting unsuspecting motorists.

Authorities told News 2 Imandra Beltran Roig, Yoendry Vazquez-Abril and Iran Abril Rodriguez were placing the skimming devices inside gas pumps. Those devices then collect a customer’s financial data and the information is downloaded before being swiped to put money on gift cards.

Agents with the 23rd Drug Task Force said they pulled over the trio’s rental vehicle for a traffic infraction. The passengers are Cuban nationals, who currently live in Nevada.

Agents told News 2 the trio is extremely nervous and their stories don’t add up.

After giving the agents permission to search the car, hidden inside its molding were 12 gift cards loaded with financial data of unsuspecting citizens.

“They loaded cards and headed for Nashville,” explained an agent.

According to authorities, the suspects drove around the county cutting gas pump seals and using skeleton keys to open gas pumps.

“They got them [keys] either from a station worker or ordered blanks off the Internet,” the agent said.

Agents also showed News 2 a computer, a skimmer and data storage devices that were secretly installed inside gas pumps.

All three suspects remain jailed on $76,000 bonds. They’re all charged with forgery and criminal simulation.