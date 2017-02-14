2nd arrest made in murder of girl, 13, shot while sleeping in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been just over two years since 13-year-old C’Asia Watkins was shot and killed while sleeping inside her home, and Lebanon police say a second arrest has been made.

Marvin Bryant, 20, was arrested while entering a courtroom Tuesday on an unrelated incident.

Police say he has a Nashville address but was living in Lebanon at the time of C’Asia’s murder on Jan. 5, 2015. The teenager was asleep when she was shot in the head by a bullet in a drive-by shooting.

Bryant was booked into jail and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He faces charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt, and four counts of aggravated assault.

Joseph Hendry was arrested two weeks after C’Asia was killed. He was 19 years old at the time he was charged with criminal homicide in the case.