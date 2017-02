MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting in Murfreesboro early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the University Ridge Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard, near the campus of Middle Tennessee State University, around 2 a.m.

Murfreesboro police reported one victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center while another was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

No additional information was immediately released.