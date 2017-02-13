Woman mistakes gas with brake, slams into Crossville post office

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman mistook the gas pedal for the brakes in her Ford Focus Monday afternoon in Crossville, Tennessee, causing her to slam into the post office.

Police said it happened just after 12:15 p.m. when the 68-year-old drive was trying to park in one of the spots outside the Old Jamestown Highway business.

The woman accidentally hit the gas pedal, sending her sedan over the curb, across the sidewalk, and into the front of the post office.

The car crashed through the glass windowed front wall of the service counter area and came to rest against the counter.

Three bystanders were taken to Cumberland Medical Center with minor injuries, and the driver was also taken for evaluation.

Police said there are no criminal charges pending.