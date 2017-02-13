Wilson County Schools closed rest of week due to sickness

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to illness.

School officials said they had been monitoring teacher and student absentee rates since the middle of last week and the decision to close comes after nearly 140 teachers across the district called in sick, leaving more than 25 classrooms without a teacher on Monday.

“Obviously, we don’t close school for almost an entire week, unless the situation is very serious. The last thing we want is for this to spread to even more students and staff,” said Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright. “Hopefully these four days off, plus the weekend, and the holiday on Monday will give everyone time to recuperate and come back well.”

All Kid’s Club locations will remain open this week and no athletic events have been canceled.