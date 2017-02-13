Watertown mother ‘fed up’ with daughter’s late school bus

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of a fourth grader at Watertown Elementary, Jennifer Quiles said she is fed up with her daughter’s late school bus.

Quiles said the bus has arrived late several days over the last month, usually by about half an hour.

“I’m very stressed out that my daughter is missing out on her education,” said Quiles. “There are some days that I can drive her and there are other days that I cannot because I do not have a vehicle.”

On Monday morning, Quiles said she got a call that the bus would be even later.

“They should have back up. There should be somebody else. They should not have these kids standing there missing school,” said Quiles.

However, spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson with Wilson County Schools, told News 2 the late bus is part of a much larger issue.

“We’ve had a tremendous problem recently keeping bus drivers, hiring bus drivers. It’s been going on all year long,” said Johnson. “We’ve had supervisors who are now driving. We have trainers who are out driving routes. We have substitute drivers but none of it is really enough to fill in the gap.”

Making matters worse, the driver of the route that Quiles’ daughter takes has been hospitalized with pneumonia and the flu. That leaves the district down another driver.

Johnson said there are 133 drivers on the payroll but another 20 are needed to put a stop to the shortage.

“We just appreciate the patience of our parents. We know this is frustrating. It’s frustrating for us. And we’re doing the best that we can to try to get these kids to school on time,” said Johnson.

If you are interested in applying to become a bus driver for Wilson County Schools, click here.