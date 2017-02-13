THP Major charged following disturbance with neighbors

ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol Major faces several charges following a disturbance with neighbors over the weekend.

Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 9900 block of SR 108 in Altamont.

Authorities arrived at the scene to discover what they described as a disturbance between Major Stacey Williams and neighbors.

Williams was taken into custody after deputies were forced to deploy a Taser.

He is charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

His wife was also taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both have been released on bond and their initial appearance in court is scheduled for March 9.

Officials said in a release that the District Attorney’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol Internal Affairs Division are conducting investigations into the incident.