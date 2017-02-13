Tennessee man hears crash, finds Jeep destroyed in yard

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man’s Jeep was destroyed in his own driveway. Daniel Lemmons heard a loud crash and got up to investigate when he was left shocked.

Lemmons told News 2 he found two truck tires in his backyard after the mysterious accident last Friday morning.

He had just bought the 1998 Jeep for $2,500. He only has liability insurance, which doesn’t cover this kind of accident.

Lemmons said when he first saw his car, he couldn’t figure out what happened.

He thought perhaps a car ran off Highway 52, but there was no sign of any car anywhere.

“Maybe an engine fell of an airplane or something,” the father and husband said.

Lemmons looked out his back window and saw the heavy tires still on the metal drums.

He walked around his home and found his dog’s shelter destroyed, his satellite dish bent over.

He suspects the tires broke off a big rig then hit his curb at 55 mph, launching them into the air.

Lemmons told News 2 the tires weigh hundreds of pounds, and they hit the car right where his wife would’ve been sitting in the next few minutes.

“This post is here, and where her head would be, it would have probably killed her,” he said. “We have thought about it and prayed about it.”

Lemmons says the vehicle is his only transportation, so he’s not out the money he spent and a car.

If anyone knows of a truck missing a couple of tires, call the Portland police at 615-325-3434.

Right now, it’s believed it’s an accident. It’s possible the driver of a truck doesn’t know where the tires are.