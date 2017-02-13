Survey: 45 percent of couples watch Netflix without significant other

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many couples watch Netflix together, but a new study shows half of people “cheat” on their significant other by skipping ahead and watching a show without their partner.

Netflix conducted the survey and said 60 percent of self-proclaimed “cheaters” said they would do it more if their partner didn’t get so mad.

The survey shows 40 percent of users said they have forgiven their other half for the so-called cheating, but 14 percent of people consider skipping ahead as bad as missing a birthday or anniversary.

The most common time couples skip ahead is when their significant other is asleep.

Do you cheat and watch your favorite show without your significant other? Vote in our poll below! Click here to view the poll if using a mobile device.