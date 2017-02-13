Peyton Manning to appear on ABC’s ‘Modern Family’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WATE) – Super Bowl champion and for UT Vols’ player Peyton Manning is spending some of his retirement on the small screen.

The former football player will be playing the role of Coach Gary on the ABC’s “Modern Family.”

Manning’s character is hired by Gloria, who is played by Sofia Vergara, to replace her husband, Jay, played by Ed O’Neill, as their son’s coach and to be a handy man, according to ABC.

On Instagram, Vergara posted photos of Manning on set.

Manning has had guest roles in “The Simpsons” and “Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

“Modern Family” airs on Wednesday night’s on News 2 at 8 p.m.