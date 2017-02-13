Nashville man found guilty of rape, sexual abuse of young girls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been found guilty of raping two young girls in his care for several years.

Rodney Robinson was found guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, and two counts of rape.

PREVIOUS: Nashville couple charged with rape of teen sisters

The District Attorney General’s Office said the victims lived with Robinson and his wife for eight years and the abuse occurred from the time the girls were 10 until they were removed from the home at the age of 14.

“They were finally removed from the home because the defendant whipped one of the victims with a belt and those marks were seen by her friend at school who reported it to a teacher,” Assistant District Attorney Megan King said.

King said in a media release that the girls thought this behavior was normal so they didn’t disclose it until one of the victims was given an examination at Vanderbilt.

Robinson faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and is not eligible for probation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 29 at 1 p.m.