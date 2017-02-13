NAACP plans news conference after officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders of the NAACP’s Nashville branch branch have scheduled a news conference for Monday after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

A Metro Nashville officer is on administrative leave after shooting and killing Jocques Clemmons Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post made by the group, the NAACP is asking for transparency in the investigation.

Members are expected to make a statement at 10 a.m. Monday at the NAACP headquarters on Jefferson Street.

On Sunday, family and friends of Clemmons marched along the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville. They said they were there to celebrate his life and to ask for justice.

Metro police say Clemmons was pulled over by officer Josh Lippert for running a stop sign. During a struggle, according to police, Clemmons picked up a gun and fell to the ground before running off.

The officer fired and hit Clemmons twice.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry released a statement on the shooting on Sunday.

