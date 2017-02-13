Metro-Nashville police release disciplinary file of officer after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department released the disciplinary history of the five-year veteran officer who shot a man three times last week.

That man, Jocques Clemmons, ultimately died during surgery Friday after the shooting at the Cayce Homes public housing development in East Nashville.

The officer was identified by the department as Joshua Lippert of the Central Precinct located downtown.

Lippert has been disciplined 8 times resulting in 20 days of suspension over his five-year employment with the department.

Two of those incidents involved Lippert using “poor judgment” resulting in the use of force during an arrest and traffic stop.

The first occurred on June 2, 2013 when Lippert was suspended for three days from vacation for failing to adhere to policy and rules on use of force and faulty decision making or deficient or inefficient performance of duties.

His disciplinary file states, “The officer used poor judgment while arresting a suspect, placing himself and others in danger. His actions created the necessity to use force against an intoxicated subject.”

The second incident involving the use of force stemmed from a traffic stop on Oct. 23, 2015. Lippert was suspended for eight days without pay for deficient or inefficient performance of duties and received a written reprimand for not abiding by policy on the impoundment of vehicle.

According to the report, Lippert used physical force to pull a driver from his car during a traffic stop. Police say “the decision unnecessarily escalated the encounter” when the driver indicated he would get out of his car if a supervisor was present.

“Following the arrest, the suspect’s car was towed without providing him an opportunity to park it or turn it over to someone else, as required by policy,” the disciplinary report continues.

The other incidents in Officer Lippert’s files say he was suspended for one day from vacation on both March 19, 2015 and March 20, 2014 for failing to attend in-service training. It’s not known what that training was for at this time.

Less than a month later on April 11, 2014, Lippert reportedly submitted an accident report dated January 25, 2014. His file indicates he said the report was in a stack of subpoenas and “was not submitted in a timely manner.” He was given one day of suspension from vacation

Lippert was later given two days of suspension from vacation on May 6, 2013 for “negligence in operation of police vehicle.” Details on the incident weren’t provided.

Then on May 19, 2013, Lippert was given two days suspension from vacation for allowing a private citizen to wear his department-issued police jacket.

Ten days later, Lippert was given another day of suspension from vacation on May 29, 2013 relating to a court appearance or subpoena. Details weren’t given.

—

More on Friday’s officer-involved shooting: