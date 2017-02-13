Man wanted out of California arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail after he reportedly pretended to be a guest at a hotel and was walking into people’s rooms.

According to an affidavit, Metro police arrested 32-year-old Arthur Jackson at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville on Sunday.

The report says Jackson gave police a fake name when the questioned him.

He is also a wanted fugitive from California where he faces burglary charges.

For what happened at the Omni Hotel, Jackson has been charged with criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice.

He is due in court on Wednesday.