FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man wanted by Franklin police has turned himself in, according to authorities.

Nathan Feagin surrendered himself to authorities through an attorney after seeing photos of himself released by Franklin police.

He is charged with two counts of felony theft and one count of theft under $500. He was booked into the Williamson County jail on Sunday.

Feagin is currently free on a $7,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.