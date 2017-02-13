LIST: Officer-involved shootings in Nashville since last August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since last August, News 2 has reported on at least six officer-involved shootings in Nashville. See the suspects and officers’ photos in a slideshow below.

Adrian Robinson was shot and injured in a Germantown intersection last Aug. 4, 2016. Three white officers fired at Robinson, who is black. The officers were Lt. Danny Haley, Officer Andrew Ivey and Sergeant Jason Duncan.

Kevin Lillard was shot and injured on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville on Sept. 13, 2016. Lillard, who is black, was shot by Officer Jason Sweeney, who is white.

Sandy Duke was shot and killed at the intersection of Dickerson Park and Donald Street on Sept. 20, 2016 by Officer Wesley McClelland. Both men are white.

Jordan Agnew, who is black, was shot and injured outside Uncle Bud’s on Old Lebanon Road by Sgt. Jeff Goodwin, who is white.

Paul Hardesty died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after two Metro police officers opened fire before a brief standoff at the Cumberland in East Nashville. Hardesty, who is white, also fired at the officers, wounding one of them, before taking his own life. The officers involved are Ky Luu, who is Asian, and Terrance McBride, who is black.

The most recent is the shooting of Jocques Clemmons, a black man who died after he was shot Officer Joshua Lippart, who is white, at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville on Feb. 13, 2017.

