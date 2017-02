BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood residents will get their chance to comment on the possibility of bringing food trucks to the city on Monday night.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 7 p.m..

The proposal would bring food trucks to certain commercial zones and allow the trucks at neighborhood parties and events with the city’s permission.

A final vote on the proposal is schedule for Feb. 27.